WCSS to go virtual until January 15

The White County School System announced Monday afternoon that all classes will move to virtual learning until Jan. 15 due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Students were set to return from Christmas break Wednesday, Jan. 6. The decision comes as there has been an increase in positive cases and quarantines among faculty and staff, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Burkett said in a statement.

"As a result, we have made the decision for our students to learn from home through Jan. 15, 2021," Burkett said. "White County students who normally receive in-person instruction will return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 19, 2021. White County students who currently participate in DDL will follow their normal daily routine."

Athletics will continue as scheduled for all students who are not quarantined or isolating due to a positive COVID test.

Meals can be picked up daily from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at locations throughout the county, including all the schools. Hot lunch will be served, along with breakfast for the next day. WiFi is also available at locations throughout the county, including Mossy Creek Elementary School, Mt. Yonah Elementary School, White County Middle School and White County High School.

Details about meal pick-up locations, Wi-Fi access, instructional schedules and chromebook pick-up can be found at white.k12.ga.us.

"White County School System believes that education is a community effort and never has that been more evident than in the past several months," Burkett said. "We continue to be grateful for your support, encouragement, and input as we have worked together through the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year."