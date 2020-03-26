White County, Cleveland to hold called meetings

Body

The White County Board of Commission and Cleveland City Council are holding emergency called meetings tomorrow, Thursday, March 26. Both meetings will be held by teleconference. The City of Helen held an emergency called meeting on Tuesday, March 24. Details from that meeting are in this week's White County News.

White County Commission Agenda

Thursday, March 26, 2020 – Emergency Called Meeting: The White County Board of Commissioners will hold an Emergency Called Meeting on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider adopting a resolution declaring a state of emergency in White County and establishing an emergency protective ordinance to control the spread of COVID-19. Due to the County’s response to COVID-19 – this meeting will be held by teleconference. The public is welcome to join the teleconference.

Instructions for joining the teleconference are as follows:

Dial: +1 (872) 240-3412

Enter access code: 276-449-349

Important Notes:

1) Once on the call use *6 to mute your phone so we do not hear everyone’s background noise.

2) Anyone recognized by Chairman Turner to speak will use *6 to unmute their line.

3) Please do not place the conference call on hold once you have joined.

Contact Shanda Murphy @ 706-865-2235 with any questions

Cleveland City Council

Thursday, March 26, 2020 – Called Meeting: The City of Cleveland City Council will hold a Called Meeting on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. due to the city’s response to COVID-19 – this meeting will be held by teleconference. The public is welcome to join the teleconference.

Instructions for joining the teleconference are as follows:

Dial: +1 (646) 558-8656

Enter access code: 478-741-928

AGENDA

1. Meeting to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of Agenda

4. 2020-11 – Ordinance taking immediate emergency measures

5. 2020-10 – Amendment to Personnel Policies and Procedures

6. New Business

Public comments

7. Adjourn