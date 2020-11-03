White County General Election – Nov. 3, 2020

The White County News will be providing local results for the Nov. 3 general election as they become available throughout the evening.
Once polls close, results from each precinct are not counted until voting data can be delivered to the county elections office to be processed. Please check back for updates.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (WHITE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)
1) These results do not include any provisional or outstanding absentee ballots.
2) Only contested races are shown below.
(0 of 11 precincts reporting – No absentee or in-person early voting ballots have been counted)
President of the United States
* = Incumbent
Donald Trump* (R) – 000 votes
Joe Biden (D) – 000 votes
Jo Jorgenson (L) – 000 votes
U.S. Senate
* = Incumbent
David Perdue* (R) – 000 votes
Jon Ossoff (D) – 000 votes
Shane Hazel (L) – 000 votes
U.S. Senate – Special Election
To fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson
* = Incumbent
Al Bartell (I) – 000 votes
Allen Buckley (I) – 000 votes
Doug Collins (R) – 000 votes
John Fortuin (G) – 000 votes
Derrick E. Grayson (R) – 000 votes
Michael Todd Greene (I) – 000 votes
Annette Davis Jackson (R) – 000 votes
Deborah Jackson (D) – 000 votes
Jamesia James (D) – 000 votes
A. Wayne Johnson (R) – 000 votes
Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D) – 000 votes
Matt Lieberman (D) – 000 votes
Kelly Loeffler* (R) – 000 votes
Joy Felicia Slade (D) – 000 votes
Brian Slowinski (L) – 000 votes
Valencia Stovall (I) – 000 votes
Ed Tarver (D) – 000 votes
Kandiss Taylor (R) – 000 votes
Raphael Warnock (D) – 000 votes
Richard Dien Winfield (D) – 000 votes
U.S. House – 9th Congressional District
Andrew Clyde (R) – 000 votes
Devin Pandy (D) – 000 votes
State House – District 8
Stan Gunter (R) – 000 votes
Dave Cooper (D) – 000 votes
State House – District 10
Victor Anderson (R) – 000 votes
Nick Mitchell (D) – 000 votes
State Senate – District 51
* = Incumbent
Steve Gooch* (R) – 000 votes
June Krise (D) – 000 votes
Public Service Commission (Shaw seat)
* = Incumbent
Jason Shaw* (R) – 000 votes
Robert G. Bryant (D) – 000 votes
Elizabeth Melton (L) – 000 votes
Public Service Commission (McDonald seat)
* = Incumbent
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr.* (R) – 000 votes
Daniel Blackman (D) – 000 votes
Nathan Wilson (L) – 000 votes
Proposed Constitutional Amendment #1
Authorizes dedication of fees and taxes to their intended purposes by general state law.
"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?"
YES – 000 votes
NO – 000 votes
Proposed Constitutional Amendment #2
Waives state and local sovereign immunity for violation of state laws, state and federal constitutions.
"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States?"
YES – 000 votes
NO – 000 votes
Statewide Referendum
Establishes a tax exemption for certain real property owned by charities.
"Shall the Act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?"
YES – 000 votes
NO – 000 votes