White County government begins reopening operations to public during COVID-19 

Several White County government facilities will return to normal operations starting Monday, May 18, following guidance issued by Gov. Brian Kemp.

County offices will also continue to provide services via phone, email, internet and mail, as people are encouraged to practice social distancing and stay home when possible. Employees will be available by these methods on a daily basis during normal business hours. (Public libraries and the county Senior Center will remain closed.)

Visitors will not be allowed to enter the facilities if they are sick, have a fever or have had contact with a sick person. People who are coughing or are showing signs of being sick will be asked to leave the facility and conduct their business by phone, internet or mail. Locations such as the recreation department will take temperatures of everybody coming to the gymnasium, per the governor’s resolution.

Below is a list of local operations and their current operating status, provided by White County Emergency Management. Officials note that due to the fluid situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in operations could occur at any time.

Administration

Board of Commissioners – Lobby open to public beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-865-2235

Animal Control

Open to the public beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-219-2689

Building Inspections and Permits

Lobby open to public beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-865-6496 for information about permits and inspections.

Code Enforcement

Call 706-865-6496.

Clerk of Court

Office is open. Call 706-865-2613 for appointment. Follow social distancing guidelines and Enotah Judicial Circuit orders.

Coroner

Call 706-200-6968.

District Attorney

Call 706-865-3306. Follow social distancing guidelines and Enotah Judicial Circuit orders.

Elections

June 9 is local, state and presidential primary elections. Early Voting begins May 18 in the Mauney Building at 1241 Helen Highway in Cleveland. Follow social distancing and state guidelines. Call 706-865-7812.

Environmental Health

Lobby open to public on May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-348-7698 for septic permits and inspections.

Extension Office

Office will open to public on May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. 4-H activities remain closed.

Fire Department/EMS

Access is limited at fire stations. Call 706-865-9500

GIS/Mapping

Lobby open to public on May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-865-3911

Health Department

Open for school shots, labs, TB skin test with appointments advised. Call 706-865-2191. Health Department can schedule COVID-19 testing for Hall, Franklin, Habersham or Towns counties. No COVID-19 testing is happening in health departments.

Libraries

Closed to the public. Both branches accepting return of books and offering curbside pickup. Call 706-865-5572.

Magistrate Court

Operating under the Judicial Emergency Order in Enotah Judicial Circuit. Call 706-865-6636

Parks and Recreation

Parks are open. Fitness center and weight room will be open by appointment only beginning May 18. People must follow social distancing guidelines and Governor’s Executive Order requirements. Call 706-865-5275. Pavilions will remain closed.

Planning/Zoning

Lobby open to public beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-865-6768 for information.

Probate Court

Normal office operations beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines and Enotah Judicial Circuit orders. All civil proceedings and criminal hearings and arraignments will be scheduled by the court on a case-by-case basis. Call 706-865-4141.

Public Safety/EMA

Lobby open to public beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-865-9500

Public Works/Roads

Lobby closed to public. Call 706-367-5288 for driveway permits and to report road issues.

Senior Center

Closed to public. Meals still being delivered to seniors. Call 706-865-4097

Sheriff’s Office

Limited access to public. Call 706-865-5177.

Tax Commissioner

Lobby open to public beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Drive through services available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online services also available and recommended. Call 706-865-2225.

Trash/Solid Waste

Hulsey Road Convenience Center open Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 706-865-7655.

Transfer Station on Industrial Way open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 706-865-3716.

White County Water Authority

Lobby open to the public beginning May 18, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Only one customer will be allowed in the lobby at a time. Call 706-865-0788.

White County Schools

Closed through end of school year. Online learning continues. Providing weekday meals at White County Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Also delivering meals per schedule at www.white.k12.ga.us.

Alpine Helen / White County Welcome Center

Closed to public. Call 706-878-3842.

City of Cleveland

City Hall lobby open to public as of May 14, 2020. Follow social distancing guidelines. Call 706-865-2017 or e-mail generalinfo@cityofcleveland.org.

City of Helen

City Hall lobby closed to public. Call 706-878-2733. E-mail info@cityofhelen.org.