White County man arrested for criminal damage to property

A White County man has been arrested for allegedly causing property damage in connection to a fire at his apartment.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, James Christopher Hughes, 63, of Cleveland, was arrested and taken to the White County Detention Center on May 12, where he is awaiting a bond hearing. He was wanted for one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree since May 4 for his alleged involvement in setting fire to his own home off of Campbell Street in Cleveland on April 29.

“This fire could have been very tragic due to the fact that people were home at the time that it was intentionally set. Not only is this act illegal, it often times puts lives in extreme danger," said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “I’d like to say thank you to the local law enforcement officials that assisted in apprehending this suspect. Partnerships between state and local agencies play a vital role in solving these dangerous crimes.”

Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s assisted the City of Cleveland Fire Department and the White County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.