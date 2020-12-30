White County plane crash under FAA investigation

Body

The FAA is investigating a plane crash that happened in the Black Road area of White County on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Two people were aboard the small Piper aircraft that went down into trees northeast of a nearby airstrip, said David Murphy, county public safety director, on Monday. White County Fire Services responding to a report of a crash located the plane.

“Firefighters had to forward a creek to make access to the plane,” Murphy said.

A male occupant was able to get himself out of the place, and firefighters stabilized the aircraft to extricate a female occupant. Due to the terrain, the patient was taken by a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to White County EMS.

The FAA was asked to investigate the incident. The identities of those involved have not been released. No additional details were immediately available.