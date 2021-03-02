White County schools to hold teacher vaccination day March 11

Body

White County School System announced today it will hold a professional development day on Thursday, March 11, to allow teachers and staff the opportunity to get the COVID vaccine. There will be no school for students on that day.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently expanded the state's eligible recipients for COVID-19 vaccines to include education staff as of March 8.

"Please remember that there is still a previously scheduled Teacher Work Day on Friday, March 12, 2021," read a school system statement. "The White County School System will continue to strive towards creating the safest learning environment for students and staff in these unprecedented times. Thank you for all of your help and support."