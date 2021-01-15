Your artwork could win $100 and a magazine cover

Body

Here’s a chance to have your artwork featured on the cover of the White County News’ annual Get the Scoop magazine – and to win a $100 prize.

Get the Scoop is a guide to White County, packed with information, stories and photos featuring local people and places. The magazine will be published in March and distributed throughout the community. Deadline for entering your original artwork for the Scoop cover contest is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Please deliver entries to our office at 13 E. Jarrard St. in Cleveland.

Entry qualifications include:

• Artist must reside in White County;

• Artwork must be a painting or colored drawing;

• Artwork should be vertical and able to fit on 8x11-inch magazine cover.

• Entries should leave room at top for the magazine’s logo.

• Artist will include their name, address and phone number (email optional) with their entry for contact purposes.

Contest participants will be responsible for picking up their artwork once judging is complete.