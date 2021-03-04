Track teams start season at Bluff's Crazy Relays

Body

The White County High School track athletes got the 2021 season started Saturday at the Cherokee Buff Crazy Relays in Flowery Branch.

The event feartured the traditional field events and a series of traditional and non-traditional relay races.

“We did pretty well, considering everything,” WCHS head coach Jake Cantrell said. “We have a lot of young kids, freshmen and sophomores. We should be pretty good by the end of the year, and good for the next few years. We have a massive team; had about 90 in the team photo. The girls are a little ahead of the boys right now; some of the guys are just getting back from basketball. We're looking at the East Jackson meet (Saturday) as really our first true meet of the season. We're excited to get out threre and have the opportunity to compete against some really good folks.”

WCHS had a handful of winners in the individual field events, and also took the top spots in four of the relay races.

In the girl's division, Caitlyn Gailey, Macy Shelnut, and Shelby Spain all won individual field events. For the Warriors, Darius Cannon won two events, and Kane Lowery grabbed the top spot in another event.

Girls Division

Caitlyn Gailey won the long jump with a mark of 14-09.50, while Rusty Dye was sixth at 13-01, Jaylen Allison finished seventh at 12-10.50, and Kyra Lavelle was 11th at 10-11.

In the high jump, Maci Shelnut grabbed the top spot, clearing 4-10 to edge out Lumpkin County's Mercades Housman and White County's Sarah Blair, who both cleared 4-08. Jayden Robinson tied for fourth at 4-06, and Aaliyah Anderson and Zoe Burkett tied for seventh place at 4-02.

In the pole vault, Ella Blair tied for second with a height of 7-06, while Gailey tied for fourth at 6-06, and Kaitlyn Boman (6-00) and Kate Sartain (5-06) finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

In the discus, Rusty Dye was third with a mark of 70-06, while Zoe Burkett was fourth at 69-02. Macy Fears was eighth at 59-00, Hannah Estes finished 11th at 48-11, and Ella Bowen was 13th at 46-11.

Shelby Spain claimed the top spot in the triple jump, winning with a mark of 32-06.50. Brelan Sieveking was fourth at 27-02.50, and Maggie Blarie was fifth at 25-10.

Boys Division

Darius Cannon took top honors in the high jump and the long jump. He cleared the bar at 5-08 to won the high jump, while Sean Hughes and Colton Phillips tied for fourth at 5-00. In the long jump,

Cannon posted a mark of 20-77.25, and was the only athlete in the field to clear 20-feet. Cayson Duval posted a mark of 19-04.25 to finish third in the event, while Caleb Ramsey was fifth at 17-02.50. Vondre Nelson (16-02) and Colton Phillips (15-01.25) finished ninth and 11th, respectively.

Kane Lowery won the pole vault with a height of 10-00, with Ashton Pickett third at 8-06 and Issac Sosebee fourth at 8-00.

Teddy Strange was second in the triple jump with a mark of 36-10, while Elijah Nelson was fifth at 33-5.

Tyler Davis finished third in the shot put, posting a mark of 34-04, while Dee Harding was ninth at 30-11. Mason Cockrel and Matthew Gee tied for 11th at 30-08, and Nick Thomas was 15th at 27-09.

Cockrel (88-07), Davis (84-11) and Gee (82-09) finished sixth through eighth, respectively, in the discus event. Carson Smith was 17th at 61-09, and Christian Welsch was 18th at 56-05.

In the relay events, the mixed relay team won the 4X400-meter race, and WCHS also had a relay team also finish third. In the girl's 4x800-meter race, the Lady Warriors' squad won the event, while the boy's 4x800 team finished third

The Warriors' sprint medley relay team took top honors in the event, while the Lady Warriors were second in the girl's race.

WCHS had two teams place in the mixed 6x200-meter relay race, finishing fourth and fifth.

The boy's distance medley relay team finished fifth, while the mixed team was fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay.

WCHS won the Swedish girl's relay and and had a team finish fourth. The boy's squad also on the Swedish relay race, with another WCHS team finishing third.

The mixed thrower's 4x100 team was third in the event, while the WCHS had another team finish sixth .