Chasing history

Subhead WCHS basketball teams ready to make a run at elusive region titles

Jimmy King and the Warriors are the No. 1 seed entering the region tournament. (Photo/Staci Sulhoff)

Maddie Futch and the Lady Warriors are the No. 2 seed heading into the region tournament. (Photo/Mark Turner)

Over the next few weeks, the White County High School basketball teams have a chance to do some special things, beginning with the Region 7-AAA tournament. Both of the WCHS teams will be in action…