Chasing history

WCHS basketball teams ready to make a run at elusive region titles
Jimmy King and the Warriors are the No. 1 seed entering the region tournament. (Photo/Staci Sulhoff)
Maddie Futch and the Lady Warriors are the No. 2 seed heading into the region tournament. (Photo/Mark Turner)
Over the next few weeks, the White County High School basketball teams have a chance to do some special things, beginning with the Region 7-AAA tournament.
Both of the WCHS teams will be in action…
