Subhead After shutting down for four months, high school sports restart next week with softball, volleyball

Shelby Spain and the Lady Warrior volleyball squad has a preseason scrimmage set for Wednesday, Aug. 6, against Lanier. (Photos/Mark Turner and Staci Sulhoff)

Lianna O'Kelly, left, and the WCHS softball team take on Habersham Central Tuesday in a preseason scrimmage. (Photos/Mark Turner and Staci Sulhoff)

Barring a last minute change, fall sports will start next week for a pair of White County High school teams. The Lady Warriors' softball team is set to host a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 4 against…