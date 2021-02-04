Warriors set to battle for 7-AAA honors

WCHS senior Devin Sullens picked up his 150th career win last week and is 28-0 this season. Sullens is expected to be in the running for the Class AAA 220-pound title next week when the state meet is held in Macon. (Photo/Mark Turner)
The most important week of the season has arrived for the White County wrestling team.
On Saturday, the Warriors head to Dahlonega for the Area 7-AAA traditional tournament.
The Warriors, along…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.