Warriors take part in GACA Classic

White County had a three-person contingent take part in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's Georgia Army National Guard North-South All-Star Classic last weekend in Alpharetta.

WCHS offensive coordinator Chad Bennett, junior J. Ben Haynes, and sophomore Zion McMullen were part of the North team during the event.

Bennett served as an assistant coach on the North squad for the sophomore game, while McMullen played in the game for the North defense. Haynes was a quarter for the North squad in the junior game.

The event features players from around the state, competing in games for sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

Bennett was the offensive coordinator and coached the quarterbacks for the sophomore team, with Habersham Central's Benji Harrison serving as head coach. The North squad suffered a 33-20 loss in the sophomore game. McMullen was one of the North's linebackers along with Carver-Atlanta's Dialo Mosley and DeVonte Amasiani, Hapeville Charter's Devon King, Mount De Sales' Kobe Butts, and Etowah's Karsen Embrey. Defensive stats from the game were unavailable at press time.

In the junior game, the South pulled out a 9-3 win. Haynes started the game for the North squad, and finished 9-of-14 passing for 92 yards, and carried the ball eight times for 30 yards. Haynes shared quarterbacking duties with Dunwoody's Davis LeDoyen.