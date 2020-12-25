COVID-19 case count in December at highest yet in county

Body

December has set a new high for confirmed COVID-19 cases in White County as the rate of new infections continues to rise.

The county has had 450 cases so far this month, according to a Dec. 22 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That easily surpasses the previous high of 363 in September.

Other top monthly case counts include 301 in November, 216 in August, 149 in July and 118 in October. There have been 1,788 total confirmed cases in White County, as of the Dec. 22 DPH report.

Following a spike in cases in September, local figures declined as the county’s seven-day moving average was at its lowest point in months Oct. 27 at 1.3 new cases reported per day to DPH. The average has since risen steadily, reaching a new high of 26 on Dec. 18, and was listed at 25 daily cases in the Dec. 22 update.

The statewide seven-day average of new cases reported from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, rose 9% over the previous seven-day average, according to DPH.

“These weekly increases may appear small, but they reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day,” the DPH stated in an email update Dec. 23.

As spread of the coronavirus has reached greater levels across the nation, public health and safety officials have reiterated the importance of taking precautions, especially as more people gather during the holidays. That includes social distancing of 6 feet of more, wearing a face mask when distancing isn’t possible and regular, thorough washing of hands.

As of Dec. 22, DPH reported that there had been 33 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in White County. Ages of the deceased listed include men ages 26, 36, 60, 65, 68, 73, 74, 75, 79, 81, 82, 83, 83, 84, 85, 88, and over 90, and women ages 43, 54, 56, 61, 71, 76, 77, 82, 86, 87, 88 and five over 90. All but six are listed as having chronic health conditions.

DPH announced Monday that Georgia would be receiving its first shipments of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 this week, while anticipating the arrival a second allocation of Pfizer vaccines after receiving its initial doses last week. Those at long-term care facilities and health care workers are being prioritized for the first phase of vaccine allocation.

The DPH statement also urged the public and providers administering the vaccine to be patient as distribution plans continue and as Pfizer and Moderna are able to increase vaccine production to better meet demands.