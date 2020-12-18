Runoff election opens with rush of early voters

Body

Early voting for the runoffs may have just started Monday, but over a thousand people have already cast ballots in White County.

Chief Registrar Lisa Manning said 1,244 people had voted as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. She said there haven’t been any problems so far despite being busy. Manning also reminds people to bring their photo identification when they go to vote.

Since the election in November, Manning said the county has had around 600 new registered voters, with a total of 20,983 active voters.

Runoffs include a pair of U.S. Senate races between Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Also on the ballot is a Georgia Public Service Commission runoff between Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr. and Democrat Daniel Blackman.

Early voting in White County will continue this week until Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then continue during the same hours on Monday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 31. There will be no early voting on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 due to the holidays. Election Day is Tuesday, Jan. 5.