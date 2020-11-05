Storm damage hits thousands around county

Body

The hurricane that became Tropical Storm Zeta caused widespread power outages last Thursday.

The fast moving storm arrived Oct. 29 and left hundreds of thousands without power in Georgia, and thousands in White County. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said there were about 9,000 people in the county initially without electricity because of fallen trees and downed power lines.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, Georgia Power had restored power to all of its customers in White County, Murphy said. Later that evening, HEMC reported all meters were back online.

Following a storm assessment, Murphy said it was estimated that there was around 5,500 cubic yards of debris on county right-of-ways. Cleveland City Administrator Tom O’Bryant said Nov. 2 that there was over 1,200 cubic yards of debris to be collected in the city.

Helen had minor damages, said City Manager Jerry Elkins.

“We only had one large tree that fell and caused damage to the power lines on Chattahoochee Street,” Elkins said. “I was advised today (Nov. 3) that trees fell across some of the wastewater spray field lines and we will be checking tomorrow to see how much damage we experienced.”

Murphy added that several residents’ self-reported damages and these damages are covered by insurance. There were also a couple of issues with private property reported, and the individuals were given a phone number to call for assistance. There were also two people that went to the Red Cross for assistance.

There were no roads closed from Zeta, Murphy said.