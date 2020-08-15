2020 Census representatives to offer help at libraries

Body

Both branches of the White County Public Libraries will be hosting U.S. Census Bureau representatives to help residents fill out their 2020 Census questionnaire.

The dates and times are as follows:

• Cleveland Library – Monday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Helen Library – Monday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. and Friday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These events will be held outside under awnings, while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19.

The nationwide population count is mandated every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution. Changes in population counts can affect funding from federal programs, government representation (local, state and federal) and local development planning.

Questions will seek information on the number of people in a household and demographic data, among other details. There are three ways to fill out the survey: Go online at www.my2020census.gov; call 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2020 (Spanish); fill out the paper survey that came in the mail and send it back to the U.S. Census Bureau.