Habersham EMC warns of scam targeting its members

Body

Habersham EMC announced that it has been notified that some members have received telephone calls stating they have won, or could be eligible to win, a Life Protect system.

Members receiving such calls are advised not to give out any personal information and to hang up immediately and report the call to local law enforcement, HEMC said in a statement Sept. 21.

If HEMC members have questions regarding their accounts, customer service representatives can be reached at 706-754-2114, 706-865-4362 or 800-640-6812.