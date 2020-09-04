Jr. Beta Clubs bring home national awards

Body

Junior Beta Clubs at White County Middle School and Mossy Creek Elementary School have garnered several awards from a virtual national convention.

WCMS entered eight competitions and won three awards, 10th place for group performance, ninth place for eighth grade math (Brynn Howe), eighth place for sixth grade ELA (Allyssa Harkins), along with first place for social media-YouTube, said club sponsor Jack Fullerton. The club’s YouTube page features different videos of performances they’ve done, some things from their bingo night and more.

“For the first time going to nationals, that’s a pretty good success rate,” Fullerton said.

Because the convention was virtual (due to the coronavirus pandemic) the club had to submit videos of the students presenting their projects, and the ones taking the academic tests had to do so before a deadline at the end of June.

“Due to COVID, the national conference setup changed, and our students had to participate virtually. Those kids did not give up,” said WCMS Principal Kristi Gerrells. “Mr. Fullerton, their sponsor, worked with the students to make sure they were prepared and ready for the competitions. He and Mrs. Biesterfield, the co-sponsor, even hand delivered shirts to the students on the day they were supposed to compete nationally. They worked hard and continued to do what they needed to do to be able to compete. I am so proud of their perseverance and drive. They are amazing, and I can’t wait to see what they will do this year.”

White County Middle School wasn’t the only local Junior Beta Club to receive a national award. Mossy Creek Elementary School took fourth place in apparel (Nyomi Clayton and Jovie Montgomery), said club sponsor Deticia Chamber. MCES had five students participate at nationals: Zachary Godfrey (fifth grade math academics), Hunter Moyers (fourth grade math academics) and Brody Kelley (fourth grade social studies).

“We are very proud of our Beta members at Mossy Creek,” Chambers said. “These are trying times and the students worked hard to compete in nationals and didn’t allow the circumstances to stand in their way. They are amazing students who work hard and have big dreams for their futures.”

MCES Principal Allison Funk also expressed how proud she was of the Junior Beta Club.

“The Junior Beta Club provides students with valuable experiences in leadership development, academics and service involvement, which goes right along with our school mission to develop well-rounded students and prepare them for life,” Funk said. “State and national convention gives members the opportunity to interact, share project ideas and showcase their academic and leadership abilities. We are so proud of all of our students who qualified to compete at National Junior Beta Convention. Nyomi and Jovie’s first-place finish in apparel design at the state convention allowed them the opportunity to compete at nationals where they placed fourth. We are so proud of these girls and all of our teachers and staff who help our students pursue their passions and exude excellence each day.”