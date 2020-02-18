Juveniles cause damage at Freedom Park with wreck

Body

A car chase early Monday morning came to an end in Freedom Park, and resulted in some damage.

White County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Ga. 115 that started around Dock Dorsey Road on Monday, Feb. 17. Around 2:15 a.m., a Ford Ranger truck driven by a 14-year-old male ran a stop sign on Ga. 255 and Ga. 115, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A WCSO deputy who saw the vehicle run the sign and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the truck fled on Ga. 115.

The pursuit continued about 3½ miles in Cleveland, where other officers were waiting to assist, according to GSP. When the juvenile driver saw the other officers, he tried to turn left onto Quillian Street, but the truck hit the curb on the corner of East Kytle Street and Quillian Street before traveling into Freedom Park. The vehicle hit a metal handrail, metal picnic table and a brick and stone wall near the flag poles before stopping.

After the wreck, the driver and the 15-year-old passenger fled on foot, GSP said. The two were caught a short time later, said White County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Clay Hammond.

Charges are pending, according to Hammond. No further information was released.