Key dates announced for runoffs

Voters will decide runoffs for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and a race for the state Public Service Commission.

The runoff elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5. The original date for the state runoff was Dec. 1 until Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger moved it to coincide with the federal runoff.

The runoff races between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff, and between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, are set for Jan. 5.

For federal runoffs, new voters may register for the runoff by the Dec. 7 deadline. Voters can register at the White County Voter Registrar Office at 1241 Helen Highway, Suite 210- A, in Cleveland (Phone: 706-865-7812) or by visiting the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP.

The law for voter registration state runoffs is different. Only those who were registered by the October deadline for the Nov. 3 general election are eligible to vote in the Public Service Commission District 4 runoff between incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr. and Democrat Daniel Blackman.

Early, in-person voting for all runoff races will begin Monday, Dec. 14, and continue through Friday, Jan. 1, during weekday business hours at the county Voter Registrar Office. There will be no early voting hours due to holidays on Dec. 24-5 and Jan. 1, with shortened hours likely on Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), said White County Chief Voter Registrar Lisa Manning.

Absentee ballots can now be requested from the Voter Registrar Office or by visiting the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP.

The runoffs are a result of no one candidate winning a majority of the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 elections. The top two vote-getters move on to the runoff. Georgia law makes an exemption for the presidential race.