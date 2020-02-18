Mayor candidates to speak at forum

Body

Voters will have a chance to hear directly from Cleveland mayoral candidates at a forum planned for Thursday, Feb. 27.

Annie Sutton and Josh Turner will take part in the event, presented by the White County Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Affairs Committee, the White County News and WRWH 93.9 FM. The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Roy Ash Community Center, 89 E. Jarrard St. in Cleveland.

The public can submit questions for consideration through the Chamber or by emailing publisher@whitecountynews.net.

Deadline to register to vote in the mayor special election is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Those who have not registered can visit the White County Board of Elections and Registration, 1241 Helen Highway, Suite 210-A, in Cleveland.

Early voting for this election will be from March 2 to March 20 at Cleveland City Hall during regular business hours. Election Day voting will be Tuesday, March 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cleveland First Baptist Church fellowship hall, located at 25 Church St.