Nineteenth rabies case confirmed for White County for 2020

Body

A rabid skunk in the Hunt Road area is the 19th confirmed rabies case in White County for 2020.

According to White County Environmental Health Manager Sean Sullivan, on Thursday, Dec. 17, a homeowner discovered a skunk chasing his dog in its pen at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“The homeowner put the skunk down and contacted White County Environmental Health Department the following morning,” Sullivan said.

Environmental Health was notified and the skunk was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur on Monday, Dec. 21. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

"The dogs had a history of rabies vaccination and will be required to undergo a 45 day observational quarantine and get a rabies booster shot," Sullivan said.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid skunk was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.