Pets of the Week: Jan. 25

Pets of the week for the week of Jan. 25, from White County Animal Control and Charles Smithgall Humane Society.

Whitney is a female pit/mix and is approximately 4 years old. A dog does not get any sweeter than Whitney, and she has done great with all other dogs. Whitney loves people of all ages, and would enjoy nothing more than to bathe in the attention of a large family with other playmates! Cherry is a 2 year old Beautiful Female Calico who is very vocal, loves toys, and is very attention demanding. We believe Cherry would do best in a home where she is the queen, and has all the attention from her adult companions!

Animal Control is located at 680 Industrial Blvd. Cleveland, GA 30528 and can be reached at 706-219-2689.

Darcy is a beautiful 2-year-old Lab mix. She has a gorgeous black coat and weighs 46 pounds. Darcy loves being with people. She’s friendly with dogs. Darcy is energetic. She’d do well with an active family looking for a wonderful companion to make their house a home. Forester is a beautiful four-month old kitten. He loves to snuggle. He was rescued from a dump and now that he is safe, Forester is able to act like a fun, silly and carefree kitten. It’s a joy watching him play with the other kitties. If you’re looking for an awesome little kitten, check out Forester.

The Humane Society is located at 4823 Hwy. 75N, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571 and can be reached at 706-865-4135.