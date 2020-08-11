Propane gas leak leads to evacuation

Body

A propane gas leak Monday afternoon on Holiness Campground Road led to the evacuation call for residents in the area.

Around 1 p.m. Aug. 10, White County 911 received a call reporting the leak at 690 Holiness Campground Road (the address for Georgia Mountain Gas). Roughly 2,800 gallons of liquid propane leaked from a broken valve on a delivery truck, according to a press statement from White County Public Safety.

White County Fire Services Stations 2 and 4 responded to the scene, along with White County EMS and the White County Sheriff’s Office. Mutual aid was sought from Hall County Fire Station 2 and the Hall County Hazmat team, though the hazmat team was called off when the leak was contained prior to their arrival.

The CodeRed emergency alert system advised immediate area residents to evacuate, and firefighters came to doors to assist residents in the evacuation, according to White County Public Safety.

Several roads in the area were closed, including Holiness Campground Road. A shelter was also set up at the White County Park & Recreation Department on Asbestos Road.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:12 p.m. Residents were then told they could return home.