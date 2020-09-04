Body

September is National Preparedness Month, and the White County Emergency Management Agency is working with to encourage citizens across our community to prepare themselves and their families for natural and man-made disasters.

This year's National Preparedness Month theme is "Disasters Don't Wait. Make Your Plan Today."

"During National Preparedness Month, our community should develop or review their emergency plans to ensure their household is ready for natural and man-made disasters," said county EMA Director David Murphy. "They should also consider how COVID-19 may affect their plans, and adjust them accordingly."

Taking a single step each week toward developing a plan will increase household and community responsiveness when severe weather and other emergencies occur. The themes each week during National Preparedness month are:

Week 1: September 1-6 Make a Plan

Week 2: September 6-12 Build a Kit

Week 3: September 13-19 Prepare for Disasters

Week 4: September 20-26 Teach Youth About Preparedness

For tips and tools to get your family and community ready for a disaster, visit the Ready Georgia website. Additional preparedness information is also available from your local EMA at 706-865-9500.

White County Public Safety will be posting informative information and videos on its Facebook page all month.