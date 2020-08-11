White County Runoff Election Coverage – Aug. 11, 2020

Body

Updates are posted below for unofficial local results for the Aug. 11 general primary runoff election. Please refresh this page in your browser to see the most recent version.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

(2 of 11 precincts reporting – Absentee and in-person early voting ballots have been counted)

(This does not include provisional ballots.)

Probate Judge – Republican**

Don Ferguson – 1,684 votes

Carol Jackson – 1,397 votes

**Notes: There are no Democratic candidates for the November general election.

State House District 10 – Republican**

(White County results only)

Victor Anderson – 978 votes

Robert Crumley – 1,120 votes

**Notes: The winner of this Republican primary will head to the November general election to meet Nick Mitchell, chair of the White County Democratic Committee.

U.S. House – 9th Congressional District – Republican

(White County results only)

Andrew Clyde – 1,471 votes

Matt Gurtler – 1,546 votes

U.S. House – 9th Congressional District – Democrat**

(White County results only)

Devin Pandy – 237 votes

Brooke Siskin – 110 votes