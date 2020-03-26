White County School System issues update

Body

White County schools will continue with the learning from home plan through Friday, April 3, in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp's directive.

In a news release this morning, White County School System Superintendent Dr. Laurie Burkett made the announcement and said spring break will stay the same, April 6-10.

"The White County School System is grateful for all of the support and cooperation during the recent school closure," Burkett said. "Ensuring that our students continue to learn during this time is our main priority. Teachers continue to be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and can be contacted by email or phone during those times. Teacher websites and Google Classrooms will be updated regularly with student assignments. Packets are still available to K-1 students and any student that does not have internet access. Please call your student’s school if you have any questions or concerns."

The feeding program, which provides students with breakfast and lunch, will continue at the 13 locations, along with the drive through at the middle school from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The meals will be available the weeks of March 23-27 and March 30-April 3, 2020. The list of locations for pick-up can be found at the school website.

The Backpack Buddies program will be providing additional food for families on Friday, April 3.

Updates will be posted on the school system's website.