A single-vehicle accident in White County on Saturday, May 16, claimed the life of a Hull man.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Raymond Still, 59, was traveling around a curve southbound on Ga. 17 at mile marker 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m. when his motorcycle went off the shoulder of the road. The motorcycle continued down a steep mountainside and went into some trees.

Still was pronounced deceased at the scene.