Back to the Sweet 16

WCHS senior Jenna Ash, the Region 7-AAA Player of the Year, hammers a shot during the win over Ringgold Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAA state tournament. (Photo/Mark Turner)

For the second straight year, the White County volleyball team is headed to the second round of the state playoffs. The Lady Warriors secured a spot in the Class AAA Sweet 16 Tuesday, posting a 3-0…