Covid issues effecting sports schedules

  • White County High School athletic director Craig Turner has been busy the past couple of weeks, doing something he usually doesn't have to do during basketball season – rescheduling games.
    White County High School athletic director Craig Turner has been busy the past couple of weeks, doing something he usually doesn't have to do during basketball season – rescheduling games.
White County High School athletic director Craig Turner has been busy the past couple of weeks, doing something he usually doesn't have to do during basketball season – rescheduling games. Turner,…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.