Lady Warriors off to fast start, ready to make another playoff run

Last fall, the White County High School volleyball team made a historic run to the Class AAAA Elite Eight, and set a school record for wins. As the 2020 season gets under way, the Lady Warriors are out to prove that last year's success wasn't a fluke or a one-year wonder.

The program lost six seniors who contributed heavily in the success of the 2019 season, but the Lady Warriors haven't missed a beat so far this season, posting a 4-1 record during the first week of play. WCHS recorded wins over Chestatee, Johnson, Rabun County and Tallulah Falls, with their lone loss coming to Class AAAAAA Habersham Central.

“We're two months behind as far as preparation is concerned because of COVID, but the girls have pulled together and done some awesome things already this season,” WCHS head coach Shannon Smith said. “We're pretty excited about the season, and we feel like we can have a great year. This group works really well together. They get along really well and that makes a difference. When we make a mistake, we pick it right back up and move on. They don't let a mistake effect the next point. We had a tough loss last night (Tuesday) to Habersham, but we pulled it together and came back and beat Tallulah Falls.”

The Lady Warriors are led by four seniors – Jenna Ash, Dasha Cannon, Shelby Spain, and Macy Boggs. All of the seniors have been in the program for four years. Ash and Cannon both played huge roles on the team last year, while Spain and Boggs move into more expanded roles this season.

“We're super lucky to have these four seniors, they are our leaders,” Smith said. “It's a strong group of girls and they've all been key players for us. Dasha is a force. She's been nursing an injury, but she's back now, and we can play her all around the court. Jenna can do so many things, and she's a force on the front line. Shelby has played a lot for us and she is strong on the front line, so those three give us phenomenal play on the front line. Macy is a back line player, and she's made some big plays for us us this year. She's good passer on the back row.”

Along with the four seniors, the Lady Warriors have a group of talented underclassmen ready to step on to the court and contribute immediately.

“We had our best season ever last year and we were a little nervous about losing six seniors,” Smith said. “We thought this might be a rebuilding year. But we've got a good group of younger kid that have made a quick impact. We are pleasantly surprised the way some of these kids have stepped up and played well.”

Junior Camryn Dorsey, and sophomores Claire Beckham and Rusty Dye give the Lady Warriors a solid trio of hitters in the middle of the court.

“Camryn has been awesome; she's doing some really good things for us,” Smith said. “We've been working on Claire's confidence. She doesn't realize how good she can be with her height and power. We've played Rusty at a couple of spots, and she's been awesome. The middle is where she's meant to be.”

Junior Savannah Martin, sophomore Marilyn Martinez, and freshman Linsey Burke bring talent and competitiveness to the lineup.

Burke is flourishing as the team's primary setter. Burke has been playing high-level club volleyball for several years and has had no problems transitioning to the varsity level. Martin has stepped into the libero (defensive specialist) role, and Martinez brings depth to the back line.

“Linsey definitely adds something to this team that we needed,” Smith said. “She's really good, and she works so well with Jenna setting up our attack. She's the only freshman (on the varsity), but she doesn't play like a freshman. Savannah has really worked and improved as player and she's taken over the libero spot. Marilyn gives us another backline player. She's really smart.”

Juniors Rankl and Kaitlyn Fernandez and sophomore Peyton Hayse round out the varsity's deep roster, proving depth on the front line. Yarixa Oakes returns as the varsity assistant coach.

For the past few years, the Lady Warriors have been in one of the top volleyball regions in the state with private school powers Marist and Blessed Trinity.

This year, WCHS moved down to Class AAA and into Region 7-AAA. While the Lady Warriors don't have to worry about the private schools anymore, the move into new region won't be a cake walk.

Four teams in the region, including WCHS, are ranked in the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Class AAA state poll. North Hall sets at No. 5, Dawson County is No. 7, Cherokee Bluff is No. 9, and the Lady Warriors are No. 10.

“We're really excited about the new region,” Smith said. “We feel like we've got a good shot (at winning a region title) and making another run in the (state) playoffs. There are some really good teams in the region; it's still going to be stiff competition, but we feel good about it.”

JV squad

The junior varsity team, coached by Debbie Carter-Dye, is off to a solid start as well, posting a 4-1 record. Their lone loss came to Chestatee in the opening match of the season.

The JV roster consists of sophomore Liz Williams, and freshmen Hanna Grace Alexander, Jalyn Allison, Sarah Blair, Maggie Blair, Kate Blair, Ansley Brown, Zoe Burkett, Hannah Estes, Calla Grizzle, Adelynn Knight, Rylee Ann Nix, Lucy Solmon, and Layla Turner.