Lady Warriors unbeaten in area play

Body

The White County volleyball team stayed atop the Area 7-AAA leaderboard with a pair of road wins Tuesday night in Oakwood.

The Lady Warriors (17-4) improved to 5-0 in area play with wins over Cherokee Bluff and West Hall.

WCHS had previously knocked off Dawson County, Gilmer County, and Lumpkin County in area matches.

On Thursday, the Lady Warriors will celebrate Senior Night, hosting Fannin County in a junior varsity and varsity doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. The Senior Night ceremony, honoring Dasha Cannon, Macy Boggs, Jenna Ash, and Shelby Spain, will be held following the JV match. Senior Night had originally been scheduled for Oct. 1.

On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors picked up both wins in straight sets, knocking off Cherokee Bluff by a 25-13, 25-23 final, and the turned around and beat West Hall 25-11, 25-20.

“The girls came out to play,” WCHS head coach Shannon Smith said. “It was two big road games. The girls stayed focused. We had talked in practice about being serious and staying focused because are very important matches. We couldn't be more pleased with the way they played tonight.”

In the first match against Cherokee Bluff, the Lady Warriors jumped out to a quick lead, which really set the tone for the rest of the night. Smith said the match with the Bears, who are coached by former WCHS coach Laura DeLaPerriere, had her a little worried.

“We started really strong, and we haven't been doing that all year,” Smith said. “Some of the older guys know Laura and still have an attachment to her, so I was worried about how that would go. But we came out and won the first six or seven points before they scored and that seemed to get us going. Getting off to a fast start was a big key for us, we just kept on playing. Macy Boggs did a great job for us, at the Libero (defensive specialist). She really stepped up for us tonight.”

In the win over Cherokee Bluff, Cannon led the attack with five kills, while Ash had three kills and five aces. Rusty Dye had four kills and three blocks, and Linsey Burke had 13 assists and an ace.

The Lady Warriors rolled past West Hall in the first set of the second game, but had to battle to finish off the Lady Spartans in two sets.

“We got down a few times against West Hall, but never by more than three or four points,” Smith said. “It was a slower paced match than Cherokee Bluff, but the girls battled every time we got behind and find a way to win.”