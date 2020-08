Subhead Lady Warriors become first WCHS team to get back on the field since March

Annika Vandiver connects with a pitch during the Lady Warriors' scrimmage against Habersham Central Tuesday in Cleveland. (Photo/Mark Turner)

On Tuesday, for the first time since March, there was a game at White County High School. The Lady Warriors and Habersham Central got together for a pre-season softball scrimmage. While the game may…