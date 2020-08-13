Scrimmages cancelled, season still on schedule

The fate of the high school football season is still unclear, but the White County Warriors and the rest of the teams around the state found out last week they won't be playing any preseason scrimmages.
The fate of the high school football season is still unclear, but the White County Warriors and the rest of the teams around the state found out last week they won't be playing any preseason…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.