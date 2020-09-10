Warrior runners excel at TFS event

Body

The White County junior varsity and middle school cross country runners took part in the Cookies 'N Quotes event Tuesday at The Farm Course at Tallulah Falls School.

The Warriors turned in a stellar effort during the JV races, taking the top spot in both individual and team standings.

The WCMS teams finished third in both team standings.

In the 5K junior varsity races, Steven Petty won the boys division with a time of 22:29, while Logan Long was the runner-up with a time of 22:32. Jackson Judice was ninth with a time of 26:27.

In the girls' race Haylie Bailey was the winner, posting a time of 27:37. Lydia Durden finished third at 29:08, Lydia Davidson was fourth at 29.35, Kyra Lavelle fifth 29:53, and Riley Robinson capped off the effort with an eighth place finish at 36:20.

In the middle school races, David Boman captured the top finish for the Warriors with a second place finish. Boman posted a time of 11:55 in the 3K race.

Alex Brannon was 10th with a time of 13:19, followed by Wyatt Pilgrim in 22nd place at 14:50. Avery Stewart (15:47), Colin Fernandez (15:51), and Jesse Lovell (16:01) finished 26th-28th, respectively.

Hayden Mundy was 31st at 16:19, Eppi Rodriguez was 33rd at 16:23, Zach Glenn was 37th 16:46, JT Gerrell was 45th at 19:07, Carter Pierce was 46th at 19:24, John David Pruitt was 48th at 20:33, Angel Herrera was 57th at 21:43, and Connor Armstrong was 59th at 22:31.

The Warriors finished with 77 team points, finishing third behind Prince Avenue Christian (37) and Towns County (73).

On the girl's side, Emma Windham posted a third-place finish in the 3K race, finishing with a time of 14:20. Emma Morrow was fifth at 14:35, followed by Mae Egerton in 18th place at 17:02. Julia Smith was 25th at 17:40.60, with Madison Evans 26th at 17:40.90. Matelyn Allison was 28th at 18:25, Chole Baker was 37th at 20:22, McKenzie Adams was 40th at 23:10, Sadie Haynie was 41st at 23:32, and Ella Black was 45th at 24:42.

The Lady Warriors finished with 70 points to finish behind Prince Avenue Christian (34) and Tallulah Falls (52).

North Hall meet set for today

The White County runners will compete in the North Hall Invitational this afternoon at the North Hall Community Center course.

The event features middle school races beginning at 3:30 p.m., followed by JV races at 5:30 p.m. The varsity boys race begins at 6:30 p.m., with the varsity girls race following at 7 p.m.

WCHS will compete against a large group of North Georgia teams, including Chestatee, Dawson County, East Hall, Flowery Branch, Jackson County, King's Ridge, Lakeview Academy, Lumpkin County, North Hall, Towns County, Union County, and West Hall.