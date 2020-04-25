Warrior trio brought stability, character to baseball program

Body

Under normal circumstances, the White County High School baseball program would have celebrated Senior Night last week against Union County. But 2020 has turned out to be anything but normal, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riley Norton, Connor McGuire, and Justin Ward make up the senior class on the baseball roster, and WCHS head coach Jim Waits said this group deserves to be recognized for all they've brought to the program.

“All three of these guys have been in the program for four years, and that is so important because that gives your program stability,” Waits said. “They are all high character guys and it's neat to have those type guys in your program for four years. It's a great day for White County baseball when you have three guys like Riley, Connor, and Justin in the program.”

Norton has been a mainstay in the Warriors' lineup the past few years, working at third base and first base, and occasionally providing some depth to the pitching rotation,

Norton finished the abbreviated senior season with .324 batting average in 12 games, picking up 11 hits in 34 at-bats. He led the team with two home runs and 14 RBI. He had four doubles and scored seven runs.

“Riley always did what we needed him to do,” Waits said. “He was willing to play first or third; he just wanted to do whatever he could to help the team. He is definitely a team guy. He's had a shoulder issue, but when he was healthy, he helped us on the mound. He didn't get to pitch this year, but he had just gotten release by the doctor right before the season ended, so he would have probably pitched some as well.”

Waits said Norton became a big threat in the lineup over the past two years, filling a role in the middle of the Warriors' lineup.

“He definitely was a big part of the lineup at the plate,” Waits said. “He worked, made adjustments, and became a better hitter. Give Coach Westmoreland some credit for that; Riley worked with him and he was getting better and better.”

After playing on the junior varsity squad as a freshman, McGuire has grown into the team's top pitcher.

This spring, McGuire made five starts and two relief appearances. He was 2-3 overall, working 28.1 innings. He started the season by combing with JT Anderson for no-hitter against Clarke Central. McGuire struck out 14 and walked two in six innings of work in the 9-0 win.

McGuire finished his senior season with a 2.22 earned run average, allowing 21 and nine runs, and had a 46-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“Connor moved up to the varsity as a 10th-grader, and I remember he got his first varsity win down at Apalachee in the first game of the year,” Waits said. “I think he pitched three innings in relief. He pitched mostly in relief as a sophomore, and then he became a starter as a junior, and was in our Top 3. And this year he took over as our ace.”

Waits said McGuire's senior stats don't tell the whole story.

“His record this year is not indicative of how well he pitched,” Waits said. “He had 46 strikeouts in 28 innings, so he was doing something right.”

Waits believes McGuire will get a chance to pitch at the next level.

“He's going to make somebody a good college pitcher before its all said and done,” Waits said. “We're still working on finding him a place to play. He the type of pitcher that can throw every day, so he may end up as a closer-type pitcher. Once he gets to college, and his body matures and he gets stronger, it wouldn't surprise me to see touch 90 (miles and hour).”

According to Waits, Ward has been the ultimate team player during his career, always showing up to the put in the work and willing to do whatever the team needed.

“Justin was always the first guy every day in the locker room,” Waits said. “He's spent the last two years on the varsity, and he always been a second baseman. I talked to him at the start of the season and told him it might be better for him if he learned a new position (first base). He receptive to the idea because he wanted to do what was best for the team. He ended up sharing first base with Blake Kelley, and he was our designated hitter.”

Just like the other two seniors, Ward cared more about the team than he did about his role.

Ward appeared in eight games, and had four hits, drove in a run, and scored a run.

“He did whatever we asked him to do; he's a great kid,” Waits said. “I still remember his first varsity hit. We were playing Johnson and he had a double to right center, and he drove in two runs. Later in the game, he turned our first double play of the year, so it was a good game for him.”