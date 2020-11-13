Warrior trio set to play for MAC titles

The Warriors' 7U team takes on Chestatee in the MAC championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Chestatee High School in Gainesville. Chestatee (7-0) was the regular champion, while the Warriors (6-1) were the runner-up. (Photos/Courtesy of the White County Recreation Department)

The Warriors' 8U team meets Pickens County in the Super Bowl matchup at 1 p.m., The Warrior squad is looking for its third consecutive league title after winning 6U and 7U championships the past two years.