Warrior trio set to play for MAC titles

The Warriors' 7U team takes on Chestatee in the MAC championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Chestatee High School in Gainesville. Chestatee (7-0) was the regular champion, while the Warriors (6-1) were the runner-up. (Photos/Courtesy of the White County Recreation Department)
The Warriors' 8U team meets Pickens County in the Super Bowl matchup at 1 p.m., The Warrior squad is looking for its third consecutive league title after winning 6U and 7U championships the past two years.
The Warriors' 10U team squares off with Fannin County in the MAC championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. The Warriors are 6-0 heading into the title game with the Rebels. (Photo/Courtesy of Amanda Robinson)
The Mountain Athletic Conference will crown six youth football champions Saturday in Gainesville, and three White County teams are among the field for the Super Bowl IV festivities
