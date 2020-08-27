Warriors' offense full of explosive talent

Senior receiver Cooper Turner was both selected to the 7-AAAA All-Region team last year. (Photos/Mark Turner)

Senior quarterback J. Ben Haynes was both selected to the 7-AAAA All-Region team last year. (Photos/Mark Turner)

The White County Warriors enter the season with a roster full of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Last fall, the Warriors amassed 4,000 yards in 10 games, averaging 28.1 points per game…