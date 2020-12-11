Warriors second at King event; set for big year on the mat

The WCHS squad finished second at the King of the Mountain Tournament last weekend in Hiawassee. Shown are, front, Devin Sullens; first row, Josh Daniels, Ashton Pickett, Isaiah Whitlow, Caden Autry, Cam Winkler, Michael Harris, and Lance Hildebran; back row, Seth Stonecypher, Jeb Robinson, Landon Bulgin, Kane Lowery, Sidney Sullens, and Breydan Ivester. (Photo/WCHS Athletics)

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of sports, especially on the high school level. Some states have cancelled all fall and winter sports, but fortunately Georgia has found a way to keep…