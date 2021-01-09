WCHS sweeps West Hall in region matchup

Body

The White County High School basketball teams returned to the court Tuesday night, with a 7-AAA doubleheader against West Hall.

Both WCHS teams came away with big wins. The Lady Warriors completely overmatched an undermanned Lady Spartan squad, posting possibly the biggest marging of victory ever in program history with a 75-4 win.

The Lady Warriors (5-6) stayed perfect in 7-AAA play with the win, improving to 4-0 in region play. The win over West Hall setts up a pair of big games for WCHS women over the next week.

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors take on Gilmer County in a makeup game in Cleveland. The Lady Bobcats, who are currently 6-2 overall, have had to deal with some Covid-19 issues and have only played one region game so far, blasting West Hall 62-19.

Next Tuesday, the Lady Warriors travel to Dahlonega for a huge showdown with Lumpkin County. The Lady Indians are currently 9-3 overall and are 2-0 region play. The Lady Indians, ranked as high as No. 2 in one Class AAA poll, blasted Cherokee Bluff 74-28 Tuesday night, and beat North Hall 76-31 in their only other region game. WCHS, Gilmer and Lumpkin are the only three undefeated teams in the region.

On the boy's side, the Warriors (7-5) dominated the final three quarters of their matchup with West Hall and posted a 75-36 win. The Warriors are 4-1 in league play and are currently second in the region standings behind Cherokee Bluff (4-0).

After trailing 20-10 after the first quarter, the Warriors outscored the Spartans 65-16 over the final three quarters to run away with the win. The Warriors are off until next Tuesday, when they take on Lumpkin County in a road matchup.