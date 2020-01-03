Edelweiss Drop kicks off new year

Body

Have you ever seen an edelweiss drop?

Well, now you can on New Year’s Eve at the seventh annual Dropping of the Edelweiss at the Helen Festhalle. This family-friendly event starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, said Renee Green, Chamber executive director. Cost is $20 per person, $35 per couple, children ages 6-12 are half price and kids under 6 are free.

With the cost of admission, guests will receive hats, tiaras, noisemakers and a glass of champagne or sparking cider after the edelweiss drops, Green said. There will also be a bar and hors d’oeuvers for guests to enjoy. Patrons will also be treated to a live German band that will perform throughout the night. When the band is on a break, Green said there would be dance type of music played.

When it gets close to midnight, the guests will head outside for the dropping of the edelweiss. Green said the road in front of the Festhalle would be briefly blocked off for the dropping of the edelweiss to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information, visit www.helenchamber.com or call 706-878-1908. The Festhalle is located at 1074 Edelweiss Strasse.