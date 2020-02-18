Ramey joins field for sheriff’s race

Body

Jeff Ramey is the latest to announce plans to run for sheriff.

Ramey, 52, says he will run as a Republican in a bid to bring change to White County Sheriff’s Office operations. He says that he was encouraged to run for sheriff by others in the community who wish to see the office operated in a way to improve safety for residents.

“If elected, I plan to serve the community by being available to listen to concerns from the citizens, enforce all laws, investigate all crimes, respond to all calls of service, perform extra patrols in high-crime areas and follow up with victims in a timely manner,” he says. “A department under my leadership would operate within an efficient budget, while treating all with respect, courtesy and dignity.”

Ramey, a 1986 White County High School graduate, says he has been involved in public safety through serving in White County Fire Services. He owns Southeastern Towing. The life-long White County resident is married, with two children and six grandchildren.

Ramey says he wants to stop illegal drug trade in the county that is contributing to the rise of other crimes being committed. He also wants to implement community policing and share information with area municipalities to combat criminal activity.

Other plans Ramey has is to provide the publica the opportunity to attend

training on recognizing and handling certain situations. He would also like to increase patrols during organized events with large crowds, such as church services and community events.

Ramey says he will encourage anyone with questions to contact him.

“We need someone up there [as sheriff] who can you can talk to and make stuff happen and do what’s right.”

