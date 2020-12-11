Walden, Sutton honored for longtime service to community

Body

Longtime public servants Sheriff Neal Walden and former Cleveland City Council member Annie Sutton were recently honored in separate events.

Walden was honored for his 41-year career in law enforcement, including 29 years as sheriff, at a Dec. 3 celebration of his upcoming retirement, held at First Baptist Church in Cleveland.

“I’m glad to call Sheriff Walden my friend,” said County Commissioner Chairman Travis Turner. “Neal has run the office of sheriff with integrity and honor, and I will argue with anybody on that any day of the week.”

Sheriff-elect Rick Kelley, who has worked under Walden’s guidance, said the office culture created by the sheriff as a leader makes people want to work for him.

“Your impact is going to be felt long after you’ve retired,” he said.

Walden was quick to return praise, thanking God, his family and the community for supporting him throughout his career.

“I want to thank everybody in my 41 years that I’ve been in contact with, because that contact made a better person out of me and has gotten me to where I’m at today,” the sheriff said.

The City of Cleveland honored former mayor pro tem and councilwoman Annie Sutton for her 20 years of service to the city at a special meeting and reception on Monday, Dec. 7.

Mayor Josh Turner read a proclamation thanking Sutton and declaring Dec. 7, 2020, as Ms. Annie W. Sutton Appreciation Day in Cleveland.

“I just want to say thank y’all,” Sutton said. “It has been wonderful serving the City of Cleveland, and believe me, you do it out of love for your city, and I still haven’t stopped. I didn’t miss a beat. I am still here, so if you need me, just call me.”

A picnic table at the community center and police department was dedicated in Sutton’s name.

Family, friends and city workers came out to honor Sutton at the reception and see her receive a key to the city. Sutton was a member of the City Council from 2000-2020 before she resigned to run for mayor in January 2020.