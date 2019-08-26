White County has first confirmed rabies case of 2019

Body

A recent incident on Paradise Valley Road is White County’s first confirmed case of rabies in 2019.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, homeowners alerted by barking outside found a skunk chasing their dog in its kennel, according to White County Environmental Health Manager Sean Sullivan. The homeowners were able to subdue the skunk and called the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which contacted Sullivan.

The skunk was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur for testing. Sullivan said he was notified around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, that the skunk had rabies.

Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid skunk was located. Those living in the area who have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies by calling their local veterinarian for an appointment.