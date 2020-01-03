Authorities respond for early morning fire

Body

Firefighters battled a blaze at the former Silver Spur Skating Rink early Friday morning.

White County firefighters, with automatic aid from Cleveland and Lee Arrendale fire departments, responded to the commercial structure fire on Roller Rink Road at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3, according to Ana Newberry, White County Public Safety spokesperson.

The initial call to 911 reported that the building was 80% involved in fire, but when firefighters arrived, they found it was fully engulfed in flames.

The 4,000-square-foot structure housed 10 family members, all of who were able to escape with no injury, Newberry said. Commercial equipment was also stored at the location. Along with the building, eight vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

Firefighters were on the scene for six hours, and there were no firefighter injuries reported, Newberry said. White County Fire Investigator Jason Davis was summoned to inspect the incident. The American Red Cross was called to help the family.