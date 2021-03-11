Crews respond to house fire on Helen Highway Thursday afternoon

Body

Firefighters responded to a fire late Thursday afternoon at a home in the 4000 block of Helen Highway, near Yonah Mountain Road.

The occupant present at the time was able to get outside, according to a preliminary statement from White County Public Safety Director David Murphy.

Firefighters were still working on scene at the time of this report. Murphy said additional details would be available once officials are able to investigate the incident.

Updates will be posted at whitecountynews.net.